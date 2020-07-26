Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver while checking her mail

July 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 5:13 PM

A 36-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while checking her mailbox on Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Sonia Yanes was retrieving mail from her mailbox on Chickamauga Avenue at 6:47 a.m. when a 2008 Toyota Camry with Florida tag # Y171AP struck her and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located and seized at 2:30 p.m. by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Homicide Investigation Unit.

Yanes was upgraded to critical condition and remains hospitalized.

