Woman fatally shot at Lantana motel

A woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a Lantana motel Sunday morning.
According to Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller, officers responded to an open door call at around 7:30 a.m. at the Super 8 motel on Hypoluxo Road near I-95 and found a deceased Black female.
Friends and coworkers of the victim say they all worked together at a club in West Palm Beach and say the woman had young children whose lives will never be the same.
No suspect was found. The scene is under investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020