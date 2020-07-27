Couple finds duffel bag of cocaine in Keys

A couple found a duffel bag filled with cocaine Saturday afternoon on Grassy Key.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the discovery was made on Morton Street, about a mile offshore from Florida Bay, shortly before 1 p.m.
Linhardt said 20 bricks of cocaine were found inside the black duffel bag.
The U.S. Border Patrol was called and took possession of the drugs.
Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said 25 kilograms of cocaine were seized, valued at more than $884,000.
