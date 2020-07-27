FAU to present reopening plan to Boca Raton City Council

Despite an increase in coronavirus cases in Florida this summer, Florida Atlantic University is still on track to reopen campus to students next month.
The school's reopening plan was approved by state education leaders on June 23, which includes dorms at 96 percent capacity.
School officials will present their reopening plan to the Boca Raton City Council on Monday.
FAU's plan says that on-campus instruction this fall will be reserved for courses that "critically need" in-person teaching.
Officials said they have established a case and contact tracking team to help notify and contain student cases.
In addition, the university established a quarantine isolation plan if an on-campus student contracts the coronavirus. The school said they will have 112 beds in Boca Raton and 12 in Jupiter if students need to be isolated.
According to the university's online academic calendar, classes are scheduled to begin at FAU on Aug. 22.
Reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30.
