Judge: No constitutional right to infect others

"The right to be 'free from governmental intrusion' does not automatically or completely shield an individual's conduct from regulation," Kastrenakes wrote in his 13-page order. "More to the point, constitutional rights and the ideals of limited government do not absolve a cititzen from the real-world consequences of their individual choices, or otherwise allow them to wholly shirk their social obligation to their fellow Americans or to society as a whole. This is particularly true when one's individual choices can result in drastic, costly and sometimes deadly consequences to others."