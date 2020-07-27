Man shooting gun inside Kings Point home, deputies say

The SWAT team has been called to Kings Point, where a man has been firing a gun inside his home, deputies said.
Deputies said they were in contact with the man who was firing a gun inside his home on Normandy Lane, inside the retirement community near Delray Beach.
No one else is inside the home, deputies believe.
Although they don't believe anyone is in danger, deputies are asking residents to remain inside their homes while they try to diffuse the situation.
This is a breaking news story. Watch WFLX FOX 29 and refresh this page for the latest information.
Scripps Only Content 2020