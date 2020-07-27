Man surrenders after shooting gun inside Kings Point home

A man who deputies said was firing a gun inside a home Monday at the Kings Point community near Delray Beach later surrendered without incident, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they made contact with the man who was firing the weapon inside his home on Normandy Lane in the retirement community.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man, whose name has not been released, surrendered sometime between 4:30-5 p.m.
No one else was inside the home, deputies said earlier.
Deputies had asked residents to remain inside their homes while they diffused the situation.
It is unclear if the man will face charges.
