Newest residents settle in to 'Home at Tamarind'

The "Home at Tamarind," an affordable housing facility in West Palm Beach with apartment units for people with developmental disabilities, is now open.
Brandon Williams is one of the first people to move into the affordable housing apartment at Tamarind Avenue and 21st Street.
Williams, who has cerebral palsy, said the apartment is affordable for him and is user-friendly as he moves around in his wheelchair.
The "Home at Tamarind" was a collaborative project between the city, G.L. Homes and Gulfstream Goodwill, to name a few. Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was in town last month for the the facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"We are so excited, especially individuals with disabilities," Laura Contrera, with Gulfstream Goodwill, said. "They are so forgotten all of the time and they don't have a lot income, and most of their income is Social Security, so they really do need affordable housing."
Williams, who is a Gulfstream Goodwill client, said he's happy to have a place to call home.
"It's awesome," he said. "I mean, you just, I think people take a lot of things for granted. One of them is independence. One of them is mobility. One of them is privacy. You get to have all of those values replaced or replenished or strengthened here."
Four more people will move into other apartments there within the next couple of weeks.
