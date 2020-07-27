Pence to visit Miami, receive update on coronavirus vaccine

July 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 10:48 AM

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Florida on Monday to mark the beginning of phase three trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Pence is scheduled to be at the University of Miami's Don Soffer Clinical Research Center at 12:30 p.m. to participate in a roundtable with Gov. Ron DeSantis, university leaders and researchers on the progress of a vaccine.

Following the roundtable, Pence is expected to hold a press briefing.

Miami is one of many clinical research sites in the U.S. conducting studies on developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, Wellington Dr. Larry Bush revealed that Palm Beach County would be part of a vaccine trial, seeking around 1,500 volunteers.

