Pence to visit Miami, receive update on coronavirus vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Florida on Monday to mark the beginning of phase three trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Pence is scheduled to be at the University of Miami's Don Soffer Clinical Research Center at 12:30 p.m. to participate in a roundtable with Gov. Ron DeSantis, university leaders and researchers on the progress of a vaccine.
Following the roundtable, Pence is expected to hold a press briefing.
Miami is one of many clinical research sites in the U.S. conducting studies on developing a coronavirus vaccine.
Last week, Wellington Dr. Larry Bush revealed that Palm Beach County would be part of a vaccine trial, seeking around 1,500 volunteers.
