State’s coronavirus deaths including nonresidents pass 6,000; new daily cases drop to 8,892

Florida's newly reported deaths were 77 for the second day in a row and fatalities including nonresidents passed 6,000, as cases were 8,892, the lowest in 20 days, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 to 758, a total that is the second highest in the state, after also 3 Sunday, 8 Saturday and a record 21 one week ago Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 6 to 103, Martin went up by 1 to 63 and Indian River increased by 2 to 35. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 5,931. Nonresidents remained at 118 with a total death count of 6,049.
Deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks. Saturday's increase was 124, Friday's was 135 after a record 173 Thursday. Other 100-plus dates were 139 Wednesday, 134 Tuesday, 128 on July 24, 156 on July 16, 112 on July 15, 132 on July 13 and 120 on July 9.
Back-to-back rises of 77 deaths were the lowest since 35 were reported on Monday, July 13. Since then the lowest was 87 last Sunday, including 90 last Monday.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 16 with 116.
On Sunday, the state's list of deaths and cases noted 78 deaths were added since the previous report and 1 resident was removed because it was "ruled out" as coronavirus-related for a net increase of 77.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 432,747
On Saturday, Florida moved past New York into second place for most cases behind California. On Sunday, California's cases were 452,288, including an increase of 8,259 and for New York it was 410,636 in New York, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. New York's cases grew by only 605 Sunday. Texas is in fourth place with 394,084, including 5,810 Sunday.
The previous lowest case increase was 7,347 on July 7.
Palm Beach County increased by 73 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,404, which was an increase of 16 in one day and 95 in one week. Broward increased by 2 to 607 after a rise of 25 Sunday and 95 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 28 of the 77 deaths reported Monday for a total of 2,974 for 50.1 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 378, a rise of 5 and Hillsborough climbed by 3 to 298. Lee has 259, with an increase of 1.
On Sunday, Texas reported the most deaths, 153, compared with the state record of 197 Wednesday, and is now in ninth place overall. No. 4 California reported 79 and No. 11 Louisiana added 46.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently. Saturday's rise was 12,299 and Friday's was 12,444. For two days last week, the cases were under 10,000 – Wednesday's was 9,785 and Tuesday's was 9,440.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,436,270,fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 16.0 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was 12.59 compared with 12.41 on Sunday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.10 percent of 88,814 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Sunday after 14.02 the day before with 94,768, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 13.50 percent on Tuesday.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
The daily positive rate was 8.8 percent in Palm Beach, the lowest in two weeks. It was 18.1 in Miami-Dade, tied for the lowest in two week, 13.3 in Broward, 12.8 in St. Lucie, 8.5 in Martin, 9.4 in Indian River, 12.81 in St. Lucie and 19.8 in Okeechobee. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.
The state reported 11.39 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Sunday compared with 11.06 the day before and 15.14 two weeks ago. The lowest was 10.55 on Tuesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 43 for tests reported Sunday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.14 percent.
And at one time, 24,332 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 268 in one day, compared with 334 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 633 compared with 718 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 30,958 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,560 compared with 2,901 the day before, and Broward at 1,434 vs. 1163. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 81 in St. Lucie, 31 in Martin, 57 in Indian River and 25 in Okeechobee.
In one week, Palm Beach County has risen by 4,532 cases for a 17.1 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 20,280 at 23.3 percent and Broward by 9,808 at 23.9 percent.
Over seven days, Martin climbed by 299 cases for 9.5 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 840 for 22.7 percent, Indian River by 382 for 23.2 percent and Okeechobee by 175 for 26.4 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 859 in the state over seven days for 16.9 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 73 for 11.5 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was 255. The U.S. figure is 4.6 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 734 with a gain of 2 and Kentucky at 700 with 4 more Sunday.
The state on Monday identified 3 fatalities in Palm Beach County: 2 women (90, 95) and a 92-year-old man. St. Lucie reported 5 men (46, 57, 68, 73, 86) and a 76-year-old woman. Martin's new death was an 89-year-old man.
Tests
Palm Beach County has 30,958 cases out of 242,961 total tested for 12.7 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 107,315 positive cases out of 578,947 tested for 18.5 percent, and Broward is second with 50,784 cases and 379,307 tested for 13.6 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,451 of 23,537 for 14.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 4,546 out of 37,111 for 12.2 percent, Indian River with 2,031 of 23,657 for 8.6 percent and Okeechobee with 837 out of 5,837 for 14.3 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.4 percent in the United States and 4.1 percent worldwide, which neared 652,000 deaths and passed 16.4 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.4 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.3 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.9 percent in Martin, 1.7 percent in Indian River and 0.24 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 276 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 453 per million. New York, which represents 21.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,680 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 83.6 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam identified Wednesday as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 15 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. They include in Broward a 20-year-old man and 3 women 22 as well as a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Forty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no change.
A total of 2,021 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 21 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 7,156 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 155, and 133 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 1. From ages 5-14, there are 16,163 15,759, an increase of 404 with 99 in the hospital at one time, which was no change.
From the infant to 54 age group, 312,481 of the 427,698 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 433 have died, increase of 3, for a 0.14 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 366,804 cases. A total of 1,020 have died, an increase of 12, for a 0.28 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 7,701, an increase of 183. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 88 to 5,596 followed by Boca Raton at 4,053 up from 3,944, Boynton Beach at 2,688 from 2,638, Delray Beach at 2,092 from 2,057. A total of 623 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,677, an increase of 80, followed by Stuart with 1,686 vs. 1,673.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 4 to 345, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 24,332 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 21,563seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,486 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 12 compared with 18 the day before; 303 in Martin, an increase of 6; 292 in St. Lucie with an increase of 7, Indian River rose by 3 to 135 and Okeechobee went from 71 to 72.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,689 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 310 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 22 and in Palm Beach County it was an increase of 1.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 149,849, including an increase of 451 Sunday, 908 Saturday and days of four-digit increases.
Wednesday's increase of 1,205 is the highest since 1,233 on May 29.
Johns Hopkins reports 146,934 deaths.
Cases reached 4,371,839, with an increase of 56,130, the lowest since 55,856 on July 5. They have exceeded 70,000 six times, including a record 77,978 Friday.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 412 more deaths and 65,479 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,565 at 4.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,689, including 10 more Saturday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 13, No. 3 Massachusetts with 19, No. 5 Illinois 1, No. 6 Pennsylvania 3, No. 7 Michigan none for two days in a row, No. 10 Connecticut no data.
Arizona, which is considered a hot spot along with Florida, Texas and California, added 19 deaths in 15th place and 1,973 cases.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with an additional 4.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.0 percent of the 4,104 additional deaths Sunday -– and 23.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,207 at 6.4 percent.
Cases increased by 221,260.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 556 deaths after a world-high 1,111 Saturday for a total of 87,052. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 23,467 cases compared with a record 65,339 four days ago, for a total of 2,419,901 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 306 more deaths late Sunday compared with 729 Saturday and a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 43,680. In addition, there were 5,480 cases.
India added 716 deaths after a record 1,120 four days ago to rise to 32,812 in sixth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 50,526 cases for a third-place total of 1,436,019 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased to 14 from 53 for third place with 45,752. The daily high was 1,172. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 5 deaths, among the lowest. No. 7 France and No. 8 Spain reported no deaths.
No. 9 Peru reported no data Sunday after 187 Saturday and No. 10 Iran 216, which is 13 less than Tuesday's record.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 812,485, including an additional 5,765. The nation gained 77 deaths for 11th place.
Canada added 5 deaths for a total of 8,890 for 15th as well as 335 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported during the weekend after 10 Friday for a total of 5,697 in 20th and 82 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the seventh day in a row to remain at 255 as well as 6 more cases.
No. 24 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 61 cases Monday. A total of 57 were domestic transmissions, the most since 75 on March 26.
Japan was nearing 1,000 deaths with an addition of 3 to rise to 996 in 45th place as well as 596 cases.
