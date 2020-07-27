State's new deaths decline dramatically to 77 as cases fail to hit 10,000

Florida's newly reported deaths declined dramatically to 77 from 124 the day before and cases failed to reached five digits, a U.S. high 9,344, amid exponential increases since Memorial Day two months ago, Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 to 755, a total that is the second highest in the state, after 8 Saturday, 17 Friday, 18 Thursday and a record 21 one week ago Friday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 97, Martin went up by 1 to 62 and Indian River increased by 2 to 33. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday. And Broward climbed by a state-high 25 deaths, which is nearly one-third the state's total.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, there were 2,252 deaths compared with 5,854 Sunday. The number of nonresident deaths combined by 1 to 118 Sunday for a total death count of 5,972.
Two months ago, cases had reached 51,746 vs. Sunday's total of 423,855.
Back then, deaths grew by 255 in one week compared with 872 in the past week. On Memorial Day the cases increase was 879 and had grown by 5,302 in one week. This past week, cases rose by 73,288 over seven days for a 20.9 percent gain.
In addition, the daily percentage rate was 2.4 percent compared with 14.02 in tests received from labs Saturday. The overall percentage rate is 12.5 percent now vs. 5.7 percent two months ago.
Deaths have hit triple digits all within the past two weeks. Friday's increase was 135 after a record 173 Thursday. Other 100-plus dates were 139 Wednesday, 134 Tuesday, 128 on July 24, 156 on July 16, 112 on July 15, 132 on July 13 and 120 on July 9.
Sunday's rise of 77 deaths was the lowest since 35 were reported on Monday, July 13. Since then the lowest was 87 last Sunday.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Saturday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 16 with 116.
On Sunday, the state's list of deaths and cases noted 80 deaths were added since Saturday and 3 residents were removed because it was "ruled out" as coronavirus-related for a net increase of 77. There also was a reduction in the state database by 1 the previous two days.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population.
On Saturday, Florida moved past New York into second place for most cases behind California. On Sunday, California's cases were 452,288, including an increase of 8,259 and for New York it was 410,636 in New York, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. New York's cases grew by only 605 Sunday. Texas is in fourth place with 394,084, including 5,810 Sunday.
Palm Beach County increased by 76 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,388, which was an increase of 9 in one day and 86 in one week. Broward increased by 25 to 605 and 112 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 41 of the 77 deaths reported Sunday for a total of 2,946 for 50.3 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 373, a rise of 1 and Hillsborough climbed by 15 to 295. Lee has 258, with no change.
On Sunday, Texas reported the most deaths, 153, compared with the state record of 197 Wednesday, and is now in ninth place overall. No. 4 California reported 79 and No. 11 Louisiana added 46.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently. Saturday's rise was 12,299 and Friday's was 12,444. For two days last week, the cases were under 10,000 – Wednesday's was 9,785 and Tuesday's was 9,440.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,391,133 fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 15.8 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was less than one-tenth of 1 percent more than Saturday's 12.41.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 14.02 percent of 95,772 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Saturday after 15.27 the day before with 120,681, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 12.89 percent on July 12.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
The daily positive rate was 9.6 in Palm Beach, 18.0 in Miami-Dade, 12.3 in Broward, 8.1 in St. Lucie, 7.0 in Martin, 4.6 in Indian River, 8.1 in St. Lucie and 14.9 in Okeechobee. Palm Beach's figure was the lowest in two weeks after reaching as high as 16.1 over two weeks on July 13. And Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.
The state reported 11.06 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Friday -- nearly the lowest in two weeks -- compared with 11.41 the day before and 11.62 two weeks ago. The lowest was 10.54 on Tuesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 41 for tests reported Saturday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.14 percent.
And at one time, 24,064 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 334 in one day, compared with 505 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 523 compared with 703 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 30,235 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,901 compared with 3,424 the day before, and Broward at 1,163 vs. 1,261. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 85 in St. Lucie, 32 in Martin, 33 in Indian River and 10 in Okeechobee.
In one week, Palm Beach County has risen by 4,450 cases for a 16.0 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 20,517 at 24.5 percent and Broward by 10,069 at 25.6 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 312 cases for 10.0 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 689 for 19.0 percent, Indian River County by 389 for 20.1 percent and Okeechobee by 151 for 23.2 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 872 in the state over seven days for 17.5 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 66 for 9.7 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was 255. The U.S. figure is 4.6 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 734 with a gain of 2 and Kentucky at 700 with 4 more Sunday.
The state on Sunday identified 4 fatalities in Palm Beach County though there were only 3 additions: men (83, 85, 89, 93). Indian River's deaths were a 54-year-old woman and an 91 year-old man. St. Lucie's reported an 88-year-old man and Miami a 98-year-old woman.
Tests
Palm Beach County has 30,325 cases out of 238,576 total tested for 12.7 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 104,755 positive cases out of 569,554 tested for 18.4 percent, and Broward is second with 49,350 cases and 363,594 tested for 13.6 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,420 of 23,341 for 14.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 4,401 out of 36,510 for 12.1 percent, Indian River with 1,974 out of 23,318 for 8.5 percent and Okeechobee with 812 out of 5,571 for 14.1 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.4 percent in the United States and 4.1 percent worldwide, which neared 652,000 deaths and passed 16.4 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.3 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.2 percent in St. Lucie, 1.9 percent in Martin, 1.7 percent in Indian River and 0.25 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 273 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 453 per million. New York, which represents 21.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,680 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 83.6 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam identified Wednesday as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 15 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of a 22-year-old female from Broward, which previously include a 20-year-old man and two other 22-yer-old women. Others in the state include a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Forty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with one more.
A total of 2,000 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 23 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 7,001 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 191, and 132 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 5. From ages 5-14, there are 15,759, an increase of 492 with 99 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 3.
From the infant to 54 age group, 306,159 of the 418,849 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 430 have died, increase of 7, for a 0.14 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 359,227 cases. A total of 1,008 have died, an increase of 8, for a 0.28 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 7,518, an increase of 140. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 99 to 5,508, followed by Boca Raton at 3,944, up from 3,830, Boynton Beach at 2,638 from 2,592, Delray Beach at 2009 from 2,057. A total of 601 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,597, an increase of 57, followed by Stuart with 1,673 vs. 1,662.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 5 to 341, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 24,064 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 20,971 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,474 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 18 compared with 33 the day before; 297in Martin, an increase of 6; 285 in St. Lucie with an increase of 4, Indian River rose by 4 to 132 and Okeechobee went from 70 to 71.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,667 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 309 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 22 and in Palm Beach County it was no change.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 149,849, including an increase of 451 Sunday, 908 Saturday and days of four-digit increases.
Wednesday's increase of 1,205 is the highest since 1,233 on May 29.
Johns Hopkins reports 146,934 deaths.
Cases reached 4,371,839, with an increase of 56,130, the lowest since 55,856 on July 5. They have exceeded 70,000 six times, including a record 77,978 Friday.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 412 more deaths and 65,479 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,565 at 4.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,689, including 10 more Saturday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 13, No. 3 Massachusetts with 19, No. 5 Illinois 1, No. 6 Pennsylvania 3, No. 7 Michigan none for two days in a row, No. 10 Connecticut no data.
Arizona, which is considered a hot spot along with Florida, Texas and California, added 19 deaths in 15th place and 1,973 cases.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with an additional 4.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.0 percent of the 4,104 additional deaths Sunday -– and 23.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,207 at 6.4 percent.
Cases increased by 221,260.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 556 deaths after a world-high 1,111 Saturday for a total of 87,052. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 23,467 cases compared with a record 65,339 four days ago, for a total of 2,419,901 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 306 more deaths late Sunday compared with 729 Saturday and a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 43,680. In addition, there were 5,480 cases.
India added 716 deaths after a record 1,120 four days ago to rise to 32,812 in sixth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 50,526 cases for a third-place total of 1,436,019 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased to 14 from 53 for third place with 45,752. The daily high was 1,172. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 5 deaths, among the lowest. No. 7 France and No. 8 Spain reported no deaths.
No. 9 Peru reported no data Sunday after 187 Saturday and No. 10 Iran 216, which is 13 less than Tuesday's record.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 812,485, including an additional 5,765. The nation gained 77 deaths for 11th place.
Canada added 5 deaths for a total of 8,890 for 15th as well as 335 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported during the weekend after 10 Friday for a total of 5,697 in 20th and 82 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the seventh day in a row to remain at 255 as well as 6 more cases.
No. 24 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 61 cases Monday. A total of 57 were domestic transmissions, the most since 75 on March 26.
Japan was nearing 1,000 deaths with an addition of 3 to rise to 996 in 45th place as well as 596 cases.
