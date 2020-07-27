Stuart Police bringing 'Summer Soaker Parade' to neighborhoods

The Stuart Police Department will be bringing the Summer Soaker Parade to neighborhoods in their area.
They're encouraging people to bring out water balloons, super soakers and water hoses to "soak your favorite heroes."
The parade will include a contest for the best decorated yard with a summer theme. The winner will receive a family 4-pack to Rapids Waterpark. They will announce the winner on Monday, August 3 through their social media accounts.
On Wednesday, July 29 the north route will include Fern Street to Terrace Road to North Fork Road at 10 a.m., The Arium at 10:30 a.m., and The Pines and Windermere at 11 a.m.
On Wednesday, July 29 the south route will start at Harbour Cay South, Parkview Condo, and Astorwood Apartments at 2 p.m., The Crossings at Indian Run at 3 p.m., Rays Way/Central Parkway at 3:45 p.m., and The Estates of Stuart at 4:15 p.m.
On Thursday, July 30 the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and include St. Lucie, Martin Avenue, Dolphin Drive, 10th Street, Madison, 7th Street, Parkway Drive, Krueger Parkway, Stafford, Theresa Street, Alamanda, 5th Street, Hibiscus Avenue, 9th Street and 14th Street.
At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30 the parade will include Harbour Breeze, Forrest Park Drive, Dixie Lane, Tarpon Avenue, Lake Street, Nassau, Bayou, Church, Housing Authority parking lot.
And at 12 noon it will be at Gertrude Walden Day Care Center.
