Students to receive $5,000 for ‘Student Leaders’ internship

Four Palm Beach County high school students are learning exactly what employers are looking for as the job market evolves.
The students were selected to participate in Bank of America’s national ‘Student Leaders’ program.
The paid summer internship offers experience of leadership, civic engagement, and workforce skills-building.
However, this year the internship had to make an abrupt pivot to the digital space amidst the pandemic.
Students have adapted to a virtual format and collaborate in teams to explore the vital role that non-profits play in advancing community health, social change, and economic prosperity.
“Now more than ever, as we collectively navigate the challenges we face in our communities, we remain committed to supporting youth and young adults of all backgrounds by connecting them to jobs, skills-building and leadership development,” said Fabiola Brumley, Palm Beach market president and Southeast regional executive for Bank of America. “Creating opportunities for our youth to gain skills and build a network is a powerful investment in the future of our community.”
The Class of 2020 Palm Beach County-based Bank of America Student Leaders include:
- Zoe Farrell, Boynton Beach, Santaluces Community High School: a recent 2020 graduate and cancer survivor, she created a bi-annual Mental Health Awareness Week at her school in response to a student who died by suicide suicide. Zoe was also very active in promoting safer schools after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland.
- Ashley Kulberg, Wellington, American Heritage School Delray/Boca: a rising senior passionate about debate and politics, she also has a pen pal in Bali and traveled to see her as part of her work with the school's chapter of Education Rocks.
- Katherine Oung, Wellington, AW Dreyfoos School of the Arts: a rising senior passionate about civic engagement and politics, she was recently featured in the New York Times for her op-ed titled "Coronavirus Racism Infected My High School."
- Daniel Sanchez, Boca Raton, West Boca Raton Community High School: a rising senior passionate about environmentalism and his work to create a sensory garden for people with special needs at the YMCA in Boca Raton.
300 high school juniors and seniors are participating in the program nationwide.
Every student will receive a $5,000 stipend for their community achievements and commitment to the program.
To learn more about the program and application process, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020