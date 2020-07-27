VP Pence visits Miami, receives update on coronavirus vaccine

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW THIS AFTERNOON:
Vice President Mike Pence is in South Florida on Monday to mark the beginning of phase three trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Pence is at the University of Miami's Don Soffer Clinical Research Center this afternoon to participate in a roundtable with Gov. Ron DeSantis, university leaders and researchers on the progress of a vaccine.
Pence thanked DeSantis for his "steady leadership" through the pandemic and his early efforts to procure testing and supplies to save lives.
FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn said they have issued guidance to outline the data that federal officials will need in order to determine the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine.
"FDA scientists and our Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research will not cut corners in order to evaluate a vaccine," said Hahn. "There are more than 100 vaccines that are being looked at around the world in various stages of development."
The roundtable concluded at 1:30 p.m. Pence is expected to hold a press briefing later this afternoon.
Miami is one of many clinical research sites in the U.S. conducting studies on developing a coronavirus vaccine.
Last week, Wellington Dr. Larry Bush revealed that Palm Beach County would be part of a vaccine trial, seeking around 1,500 volunteers.
Florida now has 5,931 deaths from the coronavirus with 432,747 confirmed cases, according to stats released Monday by the Florida Department of Health.
