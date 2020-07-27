West Palm man purchases $1M scratch-off ticket at Publix

A West Palm Beach man is starting the week with a much bigger bank account thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery said Monday that Christopher Bennett, 31, of West Palm Beach, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.
Officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Bennett purchased his winning ticket from a Publix grocery store located at 2895 North Military Trail near West Palm Beach.
The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.
THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, a $30 scratch-off game, began in February.
The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, but the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.
