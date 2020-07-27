West Palm man purchases $1M scratch-off ticket at Publix

West Palm man purchases $1M scratch-off ticket at Publix
July 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 11:23 AM

A West Palm Beach man is starting the week with a much bigger bank account thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Monday that Christopher Bennett, 31, of West Palm Beach, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

MORE: Fort Pierce man wins $1 million playing scratch-off game

Officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Bennett purchased his winning ticket from a Publix grocery store located at 2895 North Military Trail near West Palm Beach.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

MORE: Port St. Lucie man wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, a $30 scratch-off game, began in February.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, but the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.

Scripps Only Content 2020