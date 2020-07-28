Changes coming to parking fees at Boynton Beach parks

Boynton Beach is moving ahead with a plan to install parking meters at two popular waterfront parks.
City commissioners are expected to vote on a proposal to install parking meters and charge for the use of the boat ramps at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park. The plan would also add parking meters at Oceanfront Park.
Current daily parking rates cost $10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oceanfront Park.
The proposed new daily parking fee at the parks would be $1.50 per hour from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. At Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park, the daily maximum rate would be $10 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday, including holidays.
Fisherman Alex Vargas said he visits Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park four to five times a week because the parking is free.
"I live right next to Lake Worth and Lantana pier and both of those are $10," he said.
Vargas said he is not in favor of charging at the boat ramps and would no longer visit Boynton Beach.
"There is no point in driving over here if I still have to pay," he said.
Mayor Steven Grant said the city is adding the meters at the park to prepare for future projects.
"We plan on doing a lot of redevelopment for that park so that it is easier for people to get in and out, so if we have more people come in, we have to fund those redevelopments," Grant said.
A beach parking permit currently costs $50 per year for residents and $200 annually for non-residents. The proposal would bump the rate to $75 per year for residents, although commissioners are seeking to keep the rate the same.
Under the plan, the city would also offer a discounted senior beach parking permit for residents of $50 per year.
Grant said the commission will discuss a parking permit for Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park.
"Everyone will pay for a new pass on Oct. 1," he said. "The question is what will be the new rate for Harvey Oyer."
A meeting to finalize the proposal will be held Aug. 4.
Scripps Only Content 2020