FSU running back Laborn dismissed from team

Florida State running back Khalan Laborn has been dismissed from the team.
A school spokesman said Tuesday the former five-star recruit was dismissed for a "violation of team policy."
The redshirt junior was the top returning running back headed into the 2020 season. He rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns as a backup last season. He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.
Laborn missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury and redshirted his first year on campus in 2017.
With Laborn no longer on the team, Texas A&M Jashaun Corbin is the heir apparent for the starting job in 2020. Corbin, who was the Aggies' starting tailback before missing most of the 2019 season with a hamstring injury, was granted an NCAA waiver to play immediately.
Scripps Only Content 2020