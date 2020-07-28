Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Palm Beach County

Health officials in Palm Beach County announced Monday a human case of West Nile virus that was acquired locally.
The Florida Department of Health advised residents there has been a recent increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County.
Experts said there is a "heightened concern" that additional residents may become ill from West Nile.
Palm Beach County Mosquito Control and the Department of Health said they continue surveillance and prevention efforts to reduce mosquito-borne diseases.
Most West Nile virus infections, about 80 percent, are asymptomatic, according to health experts. Those who develop symptoms usually experience headache, fever, pain and fatigue.
The last human cases of West Nile Virus in Palm Beach County were two in 2018, however both were imported cases.
Scripps Only Content 2020