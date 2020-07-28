Law enforcement searching for potential missing swimmer in Stuart

Officers from several agencies are searching for a potential missing swimmer in Stuart.
On Tuesday afternoon, 911 operators received a call from a worker at a downtown Stuart doctor's office reporting to see a yellow inflatable inner tube-style flotation device in the river and what appeared to be hands sticking out as if someone was struggling.
Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are searching the river in boats and by air with their helicopter. Officers with the Stuart Police Department, FWC, Stuart Fire Rescue and Martin County Fire Rescue firefighters are also assisting in the search.
A dive team is standing by.
According to Stuart police, a random boat retrieved the yellow inflatable inner tube-style flotation device. They are asking that boater to return the inflatable tube to help them hopefully identify who the missing swimmer might be and to determine whether or not a swimming is actually missing.
Scripps Only Content 2020