LIVE: Martin County School Board meets on school start date

The Martin County School Board is meeting Tuesday evening and was expected to announce a start date for the new school year.
The Martin County teachers union was set to meet at noon to determine when students will return the classroom next month.
However, Martin County Education Association President Karen Resciniti said at Tuesday's meeting that they need more time.
"We are still attempting to negotiate this contract," said Resciniti. "The language was only brought to us yesterday."
The school board is waiting for the county's Education Association to select either the initial start date, Aug. 11, or the new proposed date, Aug. 25.
The board recommended pushing back the original start date to allow the district to continue educating students, employees and families about learning options and the safety measures that will be in place at every campus.
The extra time would also be used to provide staff with enhanced training on virtual learning, curricular resources, and health and safety protocols.
At Tuesday's meeting, the board heard from concerned teachers about returning to in-person teaching due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases.
A school nurse spoke extensively on how schools would handle a situation if a student showed signs, which includes two clinics. One clinic would be for children with normal ailments and the other for a potential coroanvirus case.
Students in Martin County have two options for learning this year: in-person classroom instruction or distance learning from home.
