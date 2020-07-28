Martin County to announce school start date

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
The Martin County School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to announce a start date for schools. The meeting will begin at 5:05 p.m.
The Martin County teachers union met at noon to determine when students will return the classroom next month.
The school board is waiting for the county's Education Association to select either the initial start date, Aug. 11, or the new proposed date, Aug. 25.
The board recommended pushing back the original start date to allow the district to continue educating students, employees and families about learning options and the safety measures that will be in place at every campus.
The extra time would also be used to provide staff with enhanced training on virtual learning, curricular resources, and health and safety protocols.
The teachers union had until noon to ultimately decide.
