Martin County School Board votes to stick with original school calendar

The Martin County School Board met Tuesday evening and voted to stick with their original school calendar with in-person instruction to begin August 11.
The Martin County teachers union was set to meet at noon to determine when students will return the classroom next month.
However, Martin County Education Association President Karen Resciniti said at Tuesday's meeting that they need more time.
"We are still attempting to negotiate this contract," said Resciniti. "The language was only brought to us yesterday."
At Tuesday's meeting, the board heard from concerned teachers about returning to in-person teaching due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases.
A school nurse spoke extensively on how schools would handle a situation if a student showed signs, which includes two clinics. One clinic would be for children with normal ailments and the other for a potential coroanvirus case.
Students in Martin County have two options for learning this year: in-person classroom instruction or distance learning from home.
The meeting concluded with a motion proposed by Marsha Powers to "stick to the calendar that is approved by the board, that we offer a brick and mortar option and a remote option to our families, to our teachers, that we stick with the calendar." That motion passed 4 to 1.
