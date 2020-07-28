Martin County teachers union to decide when school starts

The Martin County teachers union is expected to decide Tuesday when students will return the classroom next month.
The school board is waiting for the county's Education Association to select either the initial start date, Aug. 11, or the new proposed date, Aug. 25.
The board recommended pushing back the original start date to allow the district to continue educating students, employees and families about learning options and the safety measures that will be in place at every campus.
The extra time would also be used to provide staff with enhanced training on virtual learning, curricular resources, and health and safety protocols.
The teachers union has until noon to ultimately decide.
If a decision isn't made, school will start Aug. 11.
