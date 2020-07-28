Palm City project hopes to create downtown feel

For nearly two decades, Martin County has been trying to improve a main corridor in Palm City. Now, the project is finally moving forward and hopes to help small businesses.
Rocky's Sub Shop is a staple in Old Palm City, serving up sandwiches off of Mapp Road for decades.
Outside its door, a new streetscape project, more than 15 years in the making, is finally moving forward to help beautify the area.
"I know a lot of the local businesses are really excited about it, as well as a lot of the patrons," said Terri Spector, the owner of Rocky's Sub Shop.
Construction cones line the street after Martin County officially broke ground in May for the Mapp Road Town Center Project. The corridor will be transformed to create a downtown feel and attract more people and businesses.
"Decorative street lights, benches, trash and recycling receptacles, a whole bunch of beautiful landscaping," said Jordan Pastorius, Senior Project Manager for the Office of Community Development.
The project will stretch down both sides of Mapp Road from Martin Downs Boulevard to Martin Highway. It will also add 140 parking spaces along with new sidewalks, crosswalks and underground drainage to help with some areas prone to flooding.
"As far as I'm concerned, it's just going to better our business. We might even wind up staying open later at night during different festivals," Spector said.
Spector has lived and worked in Palm City for a long time and says the makeover is crucial to help small businesses succeed.
"I really do believe that people will shop here more. There's a lot of really great little shops here," Spector said.
The project is estimated to cost about $5.6 million and completed by spring of next year.
