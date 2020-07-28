Police investigate body found in West Palm Beach canal

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a body was found Tuesday afternoon in a canal in the northend of the city.
Sgt. David Lefont said the body was found at 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Carver Avenue and Ninth Street by a city of West Palm Beach landscape employee who was cutting grass.
Investigators are at the scene gathering evidence.
Police said they are working to identify the victim and do not know the gender.
Anyone with information should contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
