Police search for woman believed to mom of found toddler

A little boy was found wandering alone in Miramar on Sunday morning and police are still looking for the women who they believe is his mother.
Detectives are actively searching for Leila Cavett, who may be his mother. Authorities are concerned for her safety and well-being.
People claiming to be family members online say they haven't heard from Cavett and she doesn't live in Florida, but they recognize the boy as her son.
She was last seen driving a white mid-to-late-90s Chevy 3500, with a maroon or red tailgate. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000 and press 0 for communications.
