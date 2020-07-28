Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 forms in the Atlantic

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed Tuesday morning and is expected to bring heavy rains and flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm conditions are likely across portions of the islands Wednesday through Thursday, prompting a tropical storm warning.
SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Guide
The National Hurricane Center said the long-range track of the system and intensity of the forecast are more uncertain than usual because it does not have a well-defined center.
However, forecasters said the system could bring some rain and winds to portions of the Bahamas and Florida by the end of the week.
As of Tuesday morning, the system has 40 mph winds and is moving west at 23 mph.
If the system becomes a tropical storm, the name would be Isaias.
Scripps Only Content 2020