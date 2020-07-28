Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 heads toward the Caribbean

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed Tuesday and is expected to bring heavy rains and flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm conditions are likely across portions of the islands Wednesday through Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Guide
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
* Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra * U.S. Virgin Islands * British Virgin Islands * Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla * Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy * Saba and St. Eustatius * St. Maarten * Dominica * Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo northward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border
The National Hurricane Center said the long-range track of the system and intensity of the forecast are more uncertain than usual because it does not have a well-defined center.
However, forecasters said the system could bring some rain and winds to portions of the Bahamas and Florida by the end of the week.
"Lots of uncertainty whether it will affect our weather with the mountains (on Hispaniola) ahead and the lack of consensus in the computer models later this week. But definitely a storm for Florida to monitor," Chief First Alert Meteorologist Steve Weagle said.
As of Tuesday evening, the system has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 23 mph.
If the system becomes a tropical storm, the name would be Isaias.
