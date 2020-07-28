State’s coronavirus reported death toll rises by record 186; case increase remains under 10,000

Florida's set a record for newly reported deaths, 186, beating the previous one by 13, as residents' fatalities passed 6,000 but cases again failed to reach five digits, 9,230, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 21, which ties the county record and Miami-Dade with the most in one day. Palm Beach County's total is 758, which is the second highest in the state, after 3 Monday and 3 Sunday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 6 to 109, Martin went up by 3 to 68 and Indian River rose by 3 to 38. Okeechobee reported its first two deaths one week ago Saturday.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 6,117. Nonresidents increased to 123 from 118 with a total death count of 6,240.
Deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks.
The last one was Saturday's 124 after Friday's 135 and a previous record 173 Thursday. Other 100-plus dates were 139 Wednesday, 134 last Tuesday, 128 on July 24, 156 on July 16, 112 on July 15, 132 on July 13 and 120 on July 9.
Back-to-back rises of 77 deaths on Sunday and Monday were the lowest since 35 were reported on Monday, July 13. Since then the lowest was 87 last Sunday.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 12 and 13 each with 117.
On Tuesday, the state's list of deaths and cases noted 187 deaths were added since the previous report and 1 resident was removed because it was "ruled out" as coronavirus-related for a net increase of 186.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 441,977, second in the nation.
California is in first place with 457,598, with the addition of 6,891 Monday, the second highest in the nation, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. New York is third with 412,344, including 577 more cases Monday.
Palm Beach County increased by 155 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,425, which was an increase of 21 in one day and 100 in one week. Broward remained at 607 after a rise of 25 Sunday and 90 over over 7 days.
In South Florida, there were 54 of the 186 deaths reported Monday -- 2.9.0 percent -- for a total of 3,028 at 49.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 395, a rise of 17 and Hillsborough climbed by 12 to 310 Lee has 272, with an increase of 13.
On Monday, Texas reported the second-most deaths, 44, though 631 were added to the total based on a new method using the death certificate to determine the cause. Ohio had the third most with 37 and is in 14th place. California, which is fourth in the nation, reported 37.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently, including 8,892 Monday.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday's rise of12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,485,141, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 16.0 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 12.68 compared with 12.59 Monday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.51 percent of 90,220 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Monday after 15.10 the day before with 88,812, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 13.50 percent on Tuesday.
The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
The daily positive rate was 10.9 percent in Palm Beach, compared with 8.8 percent the day before, which tied for the lowest in two weeks. It was 17.5 in Miami-Dade, the lowest in two weeks, 10.8 in Broward, also the lowest in 2 weeks. Elsewhere, it is 16.4 in St. Lucie, the highest in 2 weeks, as well as 10.7 in Martin, 7.6i n Indian River, 12.81 in St. Lucie and 17.4 in Okeechobee. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.
The state reported 11.69 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Monday compared with 1137 the day before and 13.68 two weeks ago. The lowest was 10.55 one week ago Tuesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Monday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.14 percent.
And at one time, 24,917, have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 585 in one day, compared with 268 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 630 compared with 633 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 31,598 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 3,047 compared with 2,560 the day before, and Broward at 1,873 vs. 1,434. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 168 in St. Lucie, 54 in Martin, 40 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee.
In one week, Palm Beach County has risen by 4,641 cases for a 17.2 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 21,975 at 24.6 percent and Broward by 9,080 at 21.3 percent.
Over seven days, Martin climbed by 292 cases for 9.1 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 907 for 23.8 percent, Indian River by 388 for 19.1 percent and Okeechobee by 172 for 25.3 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 911 in the state over seven days for 15.4 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 78 for 11.1 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was 255. The U.S. figure is 4.6 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 739 with a gain of 5 and Kentucky at 709 with 9 more Monday.
The state on Monday identified 21 fatalities in Palm Beach County: 9 women ranging from 64 to 103 (with the later tying another woman for the oldest) and 12 men from 43 to 94. St. Lucie's new deaths were three men (64, 73, 91) and three women (61, 71, 75). In Martin it was two men (66, 89) and one woman (90). Indian River's were two women (37, 73) and one man (88).
Tests
Palm Beach County has 31,598 cases out of 246,317 total tested for 12.8 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 110,352 positive cases out of 590,880 tested for 18.7 percent, and Broward is second with 51,657cases and 375,517 tested for 13.8 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,485 of 23,760 for 14.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 4,714 out of 37,844 for 12.5 percent, Indian River with 2,073 of 24,004 for 8.6 percent and Okeechobee with 853 out of 5,925 for 14.5 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.4 percent in the United States and 3.9 percent worldwide, which neared 654,000 deaths and passed 16.6 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.3 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 2.0 percent in Martin, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 0.23 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 285 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 455 per million. New York, which represents 21.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,681 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 84.2 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam identified Wednesday as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 16 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of a 20-year-old man from Miami-Dade. Other in Broward include a 20-year-old man and 3 women 22 as well as a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Forty-two people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no change.
A total of 2,073people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 52 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 7,302 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 146, and 136 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 3. From ages 5-14, there are 16,542, an increase of 389 with 105 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 6.
From the infant to 54 age group, 319,015 of the 436,867 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 450 have died, increase of 17, for a 0.14 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 374,678 cases. A total of 1,066have died, an increase of 46, for a 0.28 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 7,855, an increase of 154. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 118 to 75,596 followed by Boca Raton at 4,136 up from 4,052, Boynton Beach at 2,752 from 2,688, Delray Beach at 2,129 from 2,092 A total of 635 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,708, an increase of 31, followed by Stuart with 1,708 vs. 1,686.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 7 to 352, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 24,917 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 21,780 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,516 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 30 compared with 12 the day before; 306 in Martin, an increase of 3; 300 in St. Lucie with an increase of 8, Indian River rose by 2 to 137 and Okeechobee went from 72 to 76.
Long-term care
Forty-five percent of the deaths, 2,760 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 315 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 71 and in Palm Beach County it was an increase of 5.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 150,444, including an increase of 596 Monday, 451 Sunday, 908 Saturday and four days of four-digit increases.
Wednesday's increase of 1,205 is the highest since 1,233 on May 29.
Johns Hopkins reports 147,902 deaths.
Cases reached 4,433410, with an increase of 61,571. They have exceeded 70,000 six times, including a record 77,978 Friday.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 520 more deaths and 62,879 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,631 at 4.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,708, including 19 more Monday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 17, No. 3 Massachusetts with 7, No. 5 Illinois 18, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4, No. 7 Michigan 5, No. 10 Connecticut 5.
Arizona, which is considered a hot spot along with Florida, Texas and California, reported a decrease of 1 death in 11th place with 3,304.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place with an additional 16.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.2 percent of the 4,198 additional deaths Monday – and 22.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,610 at 6.4 percent.
Cases increased by 217,806.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 596 deaths for a total of 87,679. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 23,579 cases for a total of 2,443,480 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 342 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 44,022. In addition, there were 4,973 cases.
India added 636 deaths to rise to 33,448 in sixth place. The Asian nation also reported 46,483 cases after a record 50,526 the day before for a third-place total of 1,482,503 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 14 7 – among the lowest since the outbreak – for third place with 45,759. The daily high was 1,172. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 5 deaths for the second day in a row, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 7 France added 9 and No. 8 Spain reported none.
No. 9 Peru reported 189 and No. 10 Iran 212.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 818,120, including an additional 5,635. The nation gained 85 deaths for 11th place.
Canada added 11 deaths for a total of 8,901 for 15th as well as 686 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 11 deaths for a total of 5,700 in 20th and 12 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, hasn't reported a death since July 17, remain at 255 as well as 15 more cases.
No. 24 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 68 cases Tuesday. There were 64 locally transmitted cases, the most since 75 on March 26.
Japan remained at 996 deaths in 45th place as well as 607 cases.
