Woman accused of fatally shooting man at Mangonia Park gas station

A 34-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting a man Sunday morning outside a Sunoco gas station in Mangonia Park.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Latisha Smith was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies said Smith shot and killed Jonathan Coleus, 29, of Loxahatchee, in the parking lot of the Sunoco on 45th Street.
Smith was booked into jail and being held without bond. She was expected in court Tuesday morning.
