All state-supported coronavirus testing sites to temporarily close

All Florida-operated coronavirus testing sites will temporarily close as a tropical system threatens the state.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
"Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe," the state said in a news release. "All sites have free-standing structures, including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds and could cause damage to people and property if not secured."
Some sites will reopen Tuesday, while all remaining sites are expected to reopen by Aug. 5.
Among the locations impacted are the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Scripps Only Content 2020