Florida breaks single-day death record with 216; cases under 10,000 for 4 days in row

Florida broke the daily record for increased residents' deaths, 216, shattering the mark of 186 the day before, as cases remained under five digits, 9,446, for the fourth day in a row, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 16 after a record-tying 21 the day before for a total of 795, which is the second highest in the state.
Okeechobee reported the death of a 23-year-old male, the youngest in the state reported Wednesday and the first fatality in 11 days when the first two were announced. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 5 to 114, Martin went up by 5 to 73 and Indian River remained at 38. Broward reported 31 after none the day before and Miami-Dade added 30.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 6,333. Nonresidents increased by 1 to 124 with a total death count of 6,457.
Deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks, including 173 last Thursday, which was a record.
For two days there back-to-back 77 deaths on Sunday and Monday, which were the lowest since 35 on Monday, July 13. .
The previous day with more than 100 was Saturday's 124 after Friday's 135. Other 100-plus dates were 139 Wednesday, 134 last Tuesday, 128 on July 24, 156 on July 16, 112 on July 15, 132 on July 13 and 120 on July 9.
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Sunday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 16 with 123.
No deaths were deleted from the state database compared with the past few days.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 451,423, second in the nation.
California is in first place with 470,7622 cases, including the addition of 6,000 Tuesday, the third highest in the nation, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. New York is third with 412,878, including 568 more Tuesday. Texas, which is in fourth place, had the second-most cases, 8,341.
Palm Beach County increased by 86 deaths in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,455, which is 111 in one week. Broward increased to 638 with a rise of 109 in one week. St. Lucie climbed by 91 from Tuesday, Martin by 42, Indian River by 45 and Okeechobee by 5.
In South Florida, there were 88 of the 217 deaths reported Monday – 40.6 percent – for a total of 3,116 at 49.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 400, a rise of 5 and Hillsborough climbed by 13 to 323. Lee has 279, with an increase of 7.
On Tuesday, Texas reported the second-most deaths, 164 and is in ninth place overall. No. 14 Arizona was third with 104. California reported 73 and passed Massachusetts into third place.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently, including 9,230 Tuesday.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday's rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,531,721, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 16.4 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 12.78 compared with 12.68 Tuesday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 16.25 percent of 88,252 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Tuesday after 15.50 the day before with 90,217, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 13.50 percent on July 21.
The number of test was the lowest since 77,149 on July 19. The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 8.6 percent, compared with 10.9 percent the day before. It was 16.3 in Miami-Dade, the lowest in two weeks, 12.3 in Broward. Elsewhere, it is 13.1 in St. Lucie as well as 19.1 in Martin, which is the highest in 2 weeks, 9.9 in Indian River and 9.1 in Okeechobee, he first time in two weeks it was under 10. . Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.
The state reported 12.26 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Tuesday compared with 11.68 the day before and 15.4 two weeks ago. The lowest was 10.56 one week ago Tuesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 42 for tests reported Monday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.14 percent.
And at one time, 25,499 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 582 in one day, compared with 585 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 573 compared with 630 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 32,171 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,791 compared with 3,047 the day before, and Broward at 1,313 vs. 1,873. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 87 in St. Lucie, 42 in Martin, 45 in Indian River and 5 in Okeechobee.
In one week, Palm Beach County has risen by 4,665 cases for a 17.0 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 20,798 at 22.5 percent and Broward by 9,223 at 21.1 percent.
Over seven days, Martin climbed by 277 cases for 8.5 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 909 for 23.3 percent, Indian River by 389 for 22.5 percent and Okeechobee by 164 for 23.6 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 988 in the state over seven days for 16.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 86 for 12.2 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200. The U.S. figure is 4.7 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 759 with a gain of 20 and Kentucky at 719 with 10 more Tuesday.
The state on Wednesday identified 16 deaths in Palm Beach County: eight men ranging from 35 to 85, also including a 59-year-old, and eight women from 56 to 99. St. Lucie's deaths were one 30-year-old man and four women (71, 80, 82, 89). Martin's fatalities were three women (86, 92, 98) and two men (79, 89)
Tests
Palm Beach County has 32,171 cases out of 250,023 total tested for 12.9 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 113,143 positive cases out of 602,089 tested for 18.8 percent, and Broward is second with 52,970 cases and 381,963 tested for 13.9 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,527 of 23,920 for 14.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 4,805 out of 38,209 for 12.6 percent, Indian River with 2,118 of 24,181 for 8.8 percent and Okeechobee with 858 out of 5,969 for 14.4 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.4 percent in the United States and 3.9 percent worldwide, which passed 662,000 deaths and neared 16.9 million cases Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.5 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.3 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.4 percent in St. Lucie, 2.0 percent in Martin, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 0.35 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 295 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 460 per million. New York, which represents 21.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,682 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 85.0 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are a 9-year-old girl from Putnam identified Wednesday as well as the two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only three in the 5-14 age class.
There are 17 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of the 22-year-old man in Okeechobee. Broward includes a 20-year-old man and 3 women 22 as well as a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Forty-seven people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with an increase of 7.
A total of 2,130 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 57 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 7,462 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 160, and 140 were hospitalized, which was an increase of 4. From ages 5-14, there are 16,918, an increase of 376 with 111 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 6.
From the infant to 54 age group, 325,731 of the 446,251 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 470 have died, an increase of 20, for a 0.14 death percentage.
From infant to 64, there are 382,681 cases. A total of 1,066 have died, an increase of 42, for a 0.28 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 7,987, an increase of 132. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 81 to 5,795 followed by Boca Raton at 4,258 up from 4,136, Boynton Beach at 2,810 from 2,752. A total of 659 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 2,764, an increase of 53, followed by Stuart with 1,726 vs. 1,708.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained 353, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 25,499 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 22,243 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,548 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 32 compared with 30 the day before; 311 in Martin, an increase of 5; 309 in St. Lucie with an increase of 9, Indian River rose by 2 to 139 and Okeechobee went from 76 to 80.
Long-term care
Forty-five percent of the deaths, 2,836 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 324 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 76 and in Palm Beach County it was an increase of 9.
National
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 152,319, including an increase of 1,245, the first day with more than 1,000 since 1,162 on Friday and the highest since 1,568 on May 28. Wednesday's increase was 1,205.Johns Hopkins reports 149,209 deaths.
Cases reached 4,498,343, with an increase of 64,729. They have exceeded 70,000 six times, including a record 77,978 Friday.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 1,185 more deaths and 67,479 more cases reported.
The one week U.S. death increase was 6,8``11 at 4.7 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,718, including 10 more Tuesday, among the lowest since the outbreak, after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 16, No. 4 Massachusetts with 15, No. 5 Illinois 30, No. 6 Pennsylvania 24, No. 7 Michigan 16 (202 ahead of Florida), No. 10 Connecticut 5.
Other top gainers were No. 21 South Carolina with 59, and No. 12 Georgia with 59.
Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, dropped to 22nd behind South Carolina.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 22.3 percent of the 5,567 additional deaths Monday – and 23.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 39,632 at 6.4 percent.
Cases increased by 247,577.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 955 deaths, which was the second most Tuesday for a total of 88,634. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 41,169 cases for a total of 2,484,649 – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 854 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in fourth place with a total of 44,876. In addition, there were 7,208 cases.
India added 776 deaths to rise to 34,224 in sixth place. The Asian nation also reported 49,632 cases after a record 50,526 two days ago for a third-place total of 1,532,135 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 7 to 119 for third place with 45,878. The daily high was 1,172. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 11 deaths among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 7 France added 14 and No. 8 Spain reported 2.
No. 9 Peru gained 194 and No. 10 Iran 235, breaking the record of 229 one week ago.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 823,515, including an additional 5,395. The nation gained 150 deaths for 11th place.
No. 16 Canada added 11 deaths for a total of 8,923 as well as 397 cases. Colombia climbed past Canada in 15th with 297 more deaths.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 10 deaths for a total of 5,702 in 20th and 20 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, hasn't reported a death since July 17, to remain at 255 as well as 18 more cases.
No. 25 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 101 cases Wednesday, the most since early April.
Japan climbed by 2 deaths to 998 in 45th place as well as 972 cases, behind the record 927 on Friday.
