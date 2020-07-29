Gov. DeSantis to hold roundtable discussion on education

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion this afternoon on education amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor will be joined by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at the Paul B. Stephens School in Clearwater.
The discussion is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
School districts across the state continue to debate sending students back to class this fall with many offering parents a choice to continue virtual learning.
DeSantis said Tuesday that over that last few months patients with coronavirus are experiencing improved outcomes and recoveries, calling it a "positive development."
As of Wednesday, Florida has 6,333 coronavirus deaths and 451,423 confirmed cases.
