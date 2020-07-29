Gumbo Limbo Nature Center has new sea turtle ambulance

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center has a new sea turtle ambulance thanks to a grant from the sea turtle license plate program.
The new van will help Gumbo Limbo respond to injured sea turtles and animals.
“We finally have a vehicle to transfer our sick and injured sea turtles,” said Sea Turtle Assistant Coordinator Caitlin Bovery.
The Friends of Gumbo Limbo helped secure the grant with the license plate program. Bovery said the van offers safer transport for the animals.
“We will be able to rescue those animals and transport them safely back to our facility, it will completely change everything,” she said.
While Gumbo Limbo is still closed to the public, they are teaming up with the library to create a story time tour with the new van to give the public a tour.
