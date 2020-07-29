How to help your kids through the pandemic

As the school year inches closer, mental health experts warn children may need a little extra guidance.
Licensed Family Therapist with Therapeutic Oasis of the Palm Beaches Clara Bossie is answering your questions live on Facebook on Wednesday at noon. From how to talk your children about COVID-19, to how to best help them learn from home. WPTV’s Sabirah Rayford and two local moms join Bossie in talking about how families can cope during this difficult time.
Bossie received her Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology from Palm Beach Atlantic University. Incorporating her educational background and experience working with children and families, Bossie says she is able to draw from an eclectic array of systemic approaches that include structural family therapy, symbolic-experiential therapies, cognitive-behavioral therapy and psycho-education.
