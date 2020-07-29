Lantana murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Police are calling a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Lantana motel "armed and dangerous."
Lantana police Chief Sean Scheller said Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Andre Ramirez.
Ramirez, 28, is accused of shooting Denecia Seward, whose body was found Sunday inside a Super 8 motel room on Hypoluxo Road.
Scheller said Ramirez, who faces a charge of second-degree murder, was last seen driving a dark blue 2005 Ford Crown Victoria with a Florida license tag of NTQ 188. Scheller said Ramirez should be considered armed and dangerous.
Surveillance photographs released by Lantana police show Ramirez arriving at the Super 8 motel.
Anyone with information as to Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to call police.
