Man hospitalized after being shot in West Palm Beach

A man was shot Wednesday evening along the 600 block of 8th Street in West Palm Beach.
Police were notified about the gunfire through the gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter.
Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
Police say this appears to be a targeted attack.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS.
