Mayor James seeks participation in equality task force

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James is expanding the city's Task Force on Racial and Ethnic Equality.
If you are interested in joining the task force, you are encouraged to fill out an "Expression of Interest" form by Aug. 4.
The task force will be comprised of up to 17 members that will work towards the vision of Mayor James to create a "Community of Opportunity for All".
Some of the projects the task force will undertake are identifying best practices on how policing practices can promote effective crime reduction while building public trust and creating a platform to build resources to help people talk, learn and teach the city's history of racial and ethnic injustices.
In addition, James will establish five fact-finding subcommittees with up to seven members to investigate, study and report findings to the task force.
"At a time when both our nation and our city are at an inflection point, this task force has the ability to bring about lasting, transformative change to improve the lives of our residents and for future generations," said James.
The first status report of the task force must be submitted to the mayor before or by Oct.15, 2020. The task force will also host public virtual meetings and ensure notice of meetings is received in all city districts to encourage public participation.
Click here to read the full details concerning the goals and functions of the Task Force on Racial and Ethnic Equality.
Click here to complete an "Expression of Interest" form.
