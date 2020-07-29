Notre Dame to join ACC for 2020 season

Despite overtures through the years to join a conference, it took a pandemic for Notre Dame to finally do so.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that it will play a truncated 11-game football schedule this season, including 10 conference games.
Notre Dame will also a play a 10-game ACC schedule and be eligible to compete for the conference championship -- for the 2020 season only.
The season's first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12.
All 11 games will be played over the course of 13 weeks, giving each team two bye weeks.
There will be no divisions during the 2020 season, meaning the top two ACC teams with the highest winning percentage will play for the conference crown.
The ACC Championship will be played either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Under the arrangement announced by the ACC, all television revenue this season, "including Notre Dame's home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions."
Wednesday's announcement will force ACC schools like Florida State and Miami to modify their schedules. The ACC said its week-by-week schedule will be released at a later date.
All non-conference games must be played within the home state of the ACC institution, meaning that traditional rivalries like Florida-Florida State could still be played, provided the Southeastern Conference allows it.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
