Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 causing heavy rain over Leeward Islands

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is causing heavy rains and possibly life-threatening flash flooding Wednesday on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
At 11 a.m., the system is moving west-northwest at about 23 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph.
SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Guide
On the forecast track, it will move near or just south of Puerto Rico later Wednesday and tonight, near or over Hispaniola on Thursday and near or over eastern Cuba on Friday.
Forecasters say it could become Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) sometime Wednesday before either moving over or around Puerto Rico, where tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued. They could see upwards of 3-6" of rain, with isolated amounts up to 10".
By tomorrow, Tropical Storm Isaias will moving toward Hispaniola where it will be running into rugged mountains which may limit strengthening of the storm.
By the weekend, it will approach Florida. Still, uncertainty as to the exact track of the storm, considering there's no real center of circulation, so models aren't able to initialize properly.
The European model is keeping the storm south of Florida, then moves it into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
The GFS (American) model is putting it southwest of the viewing area, but still over Florida.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- British Virgin Islands
- Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla
- Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo eastward to Cabo Engano and then westward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border
- North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic * Turks and Caicos Islands
- Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Dominican Republic from the southern Haiti border eastward to Cabo Caucedo
- Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador
Scripps Only Content 2020