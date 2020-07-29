Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 heads toward the Caribbean

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is currently producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles.
It's moving west-northwest and is expected to gain some strength, becoming Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) sometime today before either moving over or around Puerto Rico, where Tropical Storm watches and warnings have been issued. They could see upwards of 3-6" of rain, with isolated amounts up to 10".
By tomorrow, Tropical Storm Isaias will moving toward Hispaniola where it will be running into rugged mountains which may limit strengthening of the storm. By the weekend, it will approach Florida. Still uncertainty as to the exact track of the storm, considering there's no real center of circulation, so models aren't able to initialize properly.
The European model is keeping the storm south of Florida, then moves it into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
The GFS (American) model is putting it southwest of the viewing area, but still over Florida.
Right now, there's a 20-40% chance of seeing Tropical Storm force winds.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
- Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- British Virgin Islands
- Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla
- Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo northward along the northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border
