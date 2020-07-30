All state-supported coronavirus testing sites to temporarily close

All Florida-operated coronavirus testing sites will temporarily close as a tropical system threatens the state.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
"Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe," the state said in a news release. "All sites have free-standing structures, including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm-force winds and could cause damage to people and property if not secured."
Some sites will reopen Tuesday, while all remaining sites are expected to reopen by Aug. 5.
"However, that could change and what you could see is some sites possibly coming back online before, depending on when the all-clear is given and what areas, if any, are affected," spokesman Mike Jachles said.
Among the locations impacted are the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach and the South County Civic Center near Delray Beach. Click here for a full list of state-supported sites.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and could pose a threat to Florida this weekend.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County says COVID-19 testing will be suspended at its sites on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1 as well. That includes the Delray Beach, Lantana, West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Belle Glade Clinics and the mobile clinic, Scout.
Testing will remain closed at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Monday, but other locations will be assessed to determine if they are safe to open.
You can call the testing hotline at 561-642-1000 on Monday to check if appointment scheduling has resumed.
The testing site at Florida Atlantic University will also be closed on Friday.
