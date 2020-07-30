Deadline Friday for health care workers to apply for child care help

The deadline is Friday for first responders and health care workers with child care needs to apply for Florida's Emergency Personnel Child Care Scholarship Program.
The Office of Early Learning, along with local Early Learning Coalitions, has provided child care and early learning services to more than 20,000 children of first responders and health care workers at free or reduced rates to support Florida’s response to COVID-19.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
According to the Early Learning Coalition of St. Lucie County, the first responders and the health care workers who apply and qualify will have no cost for child care, regardless of the family's income.
Some child care centers may implement a "parent fee," but some facilities are waiving that charge during the pandemic.
Families that are currently enrolled in the scholarship program may continue to receive services with a valid referral, as long as the provisions of the governor's executive order remains in effect or OEL otherwise determines an end date for the program.
While the program will continue to serve these families, it is important to know the deadline to apply for this scholarship is Friday, July 31.
Click here to learn more about the Emergency Personnel Child Care Scholarship Program.
Click here to download the application to apply.
