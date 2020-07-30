Emergency shelters in St. Lucie County will not open ahead of Isaias

St. Lucie County officials say they're not planning to open emergency and special needs shelters in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias over the weekend.
Ron Parrish, the public safety director for the county, said on Thursday that given the current forecast track and low expectations of storm surge, shelters will not open at this point.
"This may change if the storm intensifies," Parrish said. "At this point of time, based upon the trajectory and intensity, we are not planning to open up shelters."
Parrish added that St. Lucie County is getting daily briefings from state emergency officials regarding Tropical Storm Isaias.
"Everyone should be preparing for a storm," Parrish said.
Officials said that residents should have their hurricane kits stocked with seven days worth of food, water, and medicine. But this year, due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, you should also have plenty of face coverings and hand sanitizer in your kit.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 4,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 118 deaths.
Officials reiterated on Thursday that a countywide mask mandate remains in effect, which requires everyone to wear face coverings inside all public buildings, businesses, and establishments, as well as outdoors when social distancing cannot be practiced.
