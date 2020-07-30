Florida breaks daily death record for 3rd day in row, 253; new cases again under 10,000

In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 9.4 percent, compared with 8.6 percent the day before. It was 17.3 in Miami-Dade compared with 16.3 the day before and in Broward it was 13.8 compared with 12.7 the previous day. Elsewhere, it is 10.0 in St. Lucie after 13.3, as well as 9.6 in Martin after 18.8 the day before, 11.9 in Indian River and 21.2 in Okeechobee, the highest in two weeks. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.