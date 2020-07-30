Florida breaks daily death record for 3rd day in row, 253; new cases again under 10,000

For the third day in a row, Florida broke the daily record for increased residents' deaths, 253, as cases have remained under five digits for five consecutive days, 9,956, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 11 after 16 Wednesday and a record-tying 21 Tuesday for a total of 806, which is the second highest in the state.
The state removed one death, a 23-year-old man in Okeechobee County announced Wednesday, making the county's total 2, which were identified on July 18. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 4 to 118, Martin Indian River climbed by 3 to 41 and Martin remained at 73. Miami-Dade increased by 60 and Broward by 38.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 6,586. Nonresidents decreased by 1 to 123 with a total death count of 6,709.
Tuesday's death increase was 186 and Wednesday's was 216.
The deaths in Florida were not the most in the nation Wednesday as Texas announced 313, surpassing its former mark of 197 and closing within 143 from eighth-place Florida. California reported a record 197 deaths and is in third place overall.
Around one-seventh of the reported deaths and cases in the United States were in Florida.
Florida's deaths have hit triple digits all within the past few weeks, including 173 last Thursday, which was a record at the time.
For two days there back-to-back 77 deaths on Sunday and Monday, which were the lowest since 35 on Monday, July 13. .
State and county increases represent deaths received by the state Wednesday and not the number of fatalities that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. So far, the date with the most deaths July 17 with 134.
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 2.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 461,379, second in the nation.
California is in first place with 475,806 cases, including the addition of 8,755 Wednesday, the third highest in the nation, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins. Texas passed New York into third at 417,098 with an additional 9,042, second highest in the nation. New York, which was the leader during the pandemic until two weeks ago, is a 413,593, with 785 more.
In South Florida, there were 116 of the 253 deaths reported Monday – 45.8 percent – for a total of 3,232 at 49.0 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent. For months the percentage has been above half.
Pinellas is in fourth place with 418, a rise of 18 and Hillsborough climbed by 8 to 331. Lee has 286, with an increase of 7.
Florida has had the most cases in the nation for several days recently, including 9,446 Wednesday.
The last time there were cases more than 10,000 was Saturday's rise of 12,299.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
The cases record was 15,300 was July 5 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. The second highest is 13,965 on July 16.
Testing in Florida has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 3,531,721, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That Florida figure is 16.4 percent of Florida's population.
The overall positive rate was a record 12.87 compared with 12.78 Wednesday.
Several weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.98 percent of 95,052 coronavirus or anti-bodies tests reported by labs Wednesday after 16.25 the day before with 88,249, a record 20.71 percent of 51,686 on July 8 when there were 51,686 tests. The lowest over two weeks was 13.50 percent on July 21.
Over two weeks the lowest number tested was 77,149 on July 19. The record test total was 142,964 July 11.
In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 9.4 percent, compared with 8.6 percent the day before. It was 17.3 in Miami-Dade compared with 16.3 the day before and in Broward it was 13.8 compared with 12.7 the previous day. Elsewhere, it is 10.0 in St. Lucie after 13.3, as well as 9.6 in Martin after 18.8 the day before, 11.9 in Indian River and 21.2 in Okeechobee, the highest in two weeks. Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.
The state reported 12.0 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Wednesday compared with 12.25 the day before and 11.88 two weeks ago. The lowest was 10.57 one week ago Tuesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age is at 40, but 41 for tests reported Tuesday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.4 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is 0.14 percent.
And at one time, 26,017 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 518 in one day, compared with 582 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 525 compared with 573 the day before. The record was 1,171 July 5 for a total of 32,696 including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,773 compared with 2,791 the day before, and Broward at 1,342 vs. 1,313. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 94 in St. Lucie, 58 in Martin, 49 in Indian River and 20 in Okeechobee.
In one week, Palm Beach County has risen by 4,429 cases for a 15.7 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 20,848 at 21.9 percent and Broward by 9,302 at 20.7 percent.
Over seven days, Martin climbed by 247 cases for 7.4 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 900 for 22.5 percent, Indian River by 398 for 22.5 percent and Okeechobee by 108 for 14.0 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 1,068 in the state over seven days for 19.4 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 79 for 10.9 percent. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200. The U.S. figure is 4.9 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Miami-Dade climbed to 1,515, which is 161 more in one week. Broward increased to 676 with a rise of 140 in one week.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 21 states, including Nevada at 780 with a gain of 21 and Kentucky at 724 with 5 more Wednesday.
The state on Wednesday identified 16 deaths in Palm Beach County: eight men ranging from 35 to 85, also including a 59-year-old, and eight women from 56 to 99. St. Lucie's deaths were one 30-year-old man and four women (71, 80, 82, 89). Martin's fatalities were three women (86, 92, 98) and two men (79, 89).
Tests
Palm Beach County has 32,6961 cases out of 253,3503 total tested for 12.9 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 115,916 positive cases out of 612,433 tested for 18.9 percent, and Broward is second with 54,312 cases and 388,452 tested for 14.0 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 3,561 of 24,123 for 14.8 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 4,903 out of 38,777 for 12.6 percent, Indian River with 6,040 for 14.5 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.4 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 3.5 percent in the United States and 4.0 percent worldwide, which neared 642,000 deaths and neared 16.0 million cases Friday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.6 percent, compared with Broward at 1.2 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.4 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.7 percent in Martin, 1.7 percent in Indian River and 0.25 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 263 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 449 per million. New York, which represents less than one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,679 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 82.3 per million.
Scripps Only Content 2020