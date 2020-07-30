Florida breaks single-day death record with 216; cases under 10,000 for 4 days in row

In Palm Beach County, the daily positive rate was the lowest in two weeks, 8.6 percent, compared with 10.9 percent the day before. It was 16.3 in Miami-Dade, the lowest in two weeks, 12.3 in Broward. Elsewhere, it is 13.1 in St. Lucie as well as 19.1 in Martin, which is the highest in 2 weeks, 9.9 in Indian River and 9.1 in Okeechobee, he first time in two weeks it was under 10. . Miami-Dade's highest was 26.4 on July 8.