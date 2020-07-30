Florida turns to hotels as evacuation shelters during pandemic

Due to coronavirus, Florida is now looking to temporarily use hotels as evacuation shelters.
Its another example of how the pandemic is impacting the hurricane season.
According to the TC Palm, the hotels would primarily be used for patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19.
The state is also considering using hotels to house seniors and first responders.
So far, 500 hotels have agreed to be used as a shelter and the state is looking to add about 500 more to the list.
Along the Treasure Coast, two hotels in Stuart have volunteered along with three in Indian River County.
