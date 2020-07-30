Gov. DeSantis says path of Tropical Storm Isaias remains uncertain

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning there's a lot of uncertainty with Tropical Storm Isaias, and the state is monitoring the system very closely.
"I think in the next, probably, eight to 12 hours will be very significant in terms of how much it's able to gather strength as it goes over the mountains of Hispanola," DeSantis said during a visit to Central Florida.
Tropical Storm Isaias is working its way over Puerto Rico on Thursday and approaching Hispanola.
The governor said that once the storm clears Hispanola later on Thursday, we'll have a better idea of its path and potential impacts on Florida.
"We do expect to see some storm impacts. How significant, I think will remain to be seen," DeSantis said.
DeSantis urged Floridians to have their hurricane kit ready, including seven days worth of food, water, and medicine, as well as an evacuation plan in the event that evacuations are ordered.
The governor delivered remarks about Tropical Storm Isaias on Thursday during a visit to Space Florida in Merritt Island, where he led a roundtable discussion about the future of space travel.
Earlier on Thursday, NASA's Perseverance spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral atop an Atlas V rocket.
The goal of the mission is to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.
