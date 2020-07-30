Here's what kids will return to in Martin County schools

WPTV got a sneak peek Thursday at how Martin County schools will look when children return to campus next month.
Treasure Coast reporter Meghan McRoberts took a guided tour of Jensen Beach High School.
Signs are posted throughout the school, reminding children of the COVID-19 safety requirements.
Desks in the classrooms were socially distanced. Instead of being put together in groups of four to six, each desk is spread out.
No more than 25 students will be in a room at a time at Jensen Beach High School.
Arrows on the ground direct students as to which way they need to go when walking from class to class. School officials said students should be able to get to class in any direction in less than four minutes.
The school clinic will also be divided into two rooms -- one for those who are sick with COVID-19 symptoms and one for those who have bruises, scratches, cuts or other injuries.
School districts throughout the state are navigating uncharted terrain amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Martin County School District will begin the 2020-21 academic year by offering families the choice between in-person classroom instruction and virtual learning.
Martin County will be the first district in the viewing area to return to school, starting the new year Aug. 11.
