Indian River County superintendent provides update about school year
July 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:58 AM

The superintendent of the School District of Indian River County provided an update Thursday morning on the 2020-21 academic year.

Dr. David Moore held a news conference via Facebook Live.

The school year is currently slated to begin in Indian River County on Monday, Aug. 24 with three learning options for students: traditional in-person classroom instruction, Indian River Virtual School, and transitional distance learning.

Laptops will be distributed to students on the following dates and locations:

Elementary School Students:

Aug. 12
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vero Beach High School
Sebastian River High School

Aug. 17
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vero Beach High School
Sebastian River High School

Middle School Students:

Aug. 12
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Storm Grove Middle School

Aug. 13
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oslo Middle School
Gifford Middle School
Sebastian River Middle School

High School Students:

Aug. 3
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vero Beach High School
Sebastian River High School

During the week of Aug. 10, families will be notified regarding student schedules and teacher assignments. Also during that week, the School District of Indian River County will offer training on distance learning for families.

On Aug. 13 and 14, there will be face-to-face teacher orientation for students doing traditional in-person classroom instruction.

On Aug. 18 and 19, there will be virtual teacher orientation for students in Indian River Virtual School and transitional distance learning.

For the latest information from the School District of Indian River County, click here.

