Indian River County superintendent provides update about school year

The superintendent of the School District of Indian River County provided an update Thursday morning on the 2020-21 academic year.
Dr. David Moore held a news conference via Facebook Live.
The school year is currently slated to begin in Indian River County on Monday, Aug. 24 with three learning options for students: traditional in-person classroom instruction, Indian River Virtual School, and transitional distance learning.
Laptops will be distributed to students on the following dates and locations:
Elementary School Students:
Aug. 12
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vero Beach High School
Sebastian River High School
Aug. 17
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vero Beach High School
Sebastian River High School
Middle School Students:
Aug. 12
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Storm Grove Middle School
Aug. 13
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oslo Middle School
Gifford Middle School
Sebastian River Middle School
High School Students:
Aug. 3
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vero Beach High School
Sebastian River High School
During the week of Aug. 10, families will be notified regarding student schedules and teacher assignments. Also during that week, the School District of Indian River County will offer training on distance learning for families.
On Aug. 13 and 14, there will be face-to-face teacher orientation for students doing traditional in-person classroom instruction.
On Aug. 18 and 19, there will be virtual teacher orientation for students in Indian River Virtual School and transitional distance learning.
